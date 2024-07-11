Katherine “Kay” Mattingly Aud, 76, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away June 21, 2024, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Leonardtown, the daughter of George A. Mattingly Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty Wise” Duke Mattingly.

Kay was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She attended St. Mary’s Academy. After raising her four children with then-husband Charles E. Aud Sr., she began working at The Cabbage Patch children’s store in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. She later opened Great Mills Video and the Odds & Ends gift shop in Great Mills.

She then opened the Christmas Shop on the Square in Leonardtown with her mother. They enjoyed trips several times a year to Williamsburg, VA, to purchase inventory for the store, which carried gift items that changed with the seasons and the holidays. She loved decorating at home as well — decorations, knick-knacks, door wreaths and outdoor flags for every occasion.

Kay also worked as a receptionist at Century 21 New Millennium in Lexington Park.

She stepped up to take care of family members throughout her life. After retirement, Kay devoted all of her time to doing just that, often caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved their “Nina.” She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature.

Kay most enjoyed time spent at the family’s beach house at Cornfield Harbor – her “happy place.” Being at the cottage along the Potomac River put her at peace and brought her so much joy. Family could always count on gatherings there from Memorial Day until Labor Day and even later in the year, weather permitting. But she enjoyed being there regardless of the weather.

She is survived by her children Charles Edward Aud Jr. and his wife Jody of Mount Airy, MD, George Matthew Aud of Great Mills, Lisa Marie Aud of Ormond by the Sea, FL, and Amy Michelle Aud of Great Mills; grandchildren Ryan Duke Aud of San Francisco, CA, Morgan Emily Aud of Baltimore, and Madison Aud and Hannah Aud of Mount Airy, MD; great-grandchildren Alyiah Russell of Prince Frederick and Marley Aud of Piney Point; sister Angela Mattingly Breck and her partner Andrew J. Scott of La Plata; and nephews Andrew Mattingly of Charlotte Hall and Chris Breck of Mount Airy.

She was predeceased by her parents. Her brother George A. Mattingly Jr. of Leonardtown passed away two weeks after his sister.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 5 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

Memorial contributions in Kay’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620.

