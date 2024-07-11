George Aloysius Mattingly Jr., 73, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away July 5, 2024, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., of complications from lung cancer.

He was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Washington, D.C., the son of George A. Mattingly Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty Wise” Duke Mattingly.

George graduated from Chopticon High School in 1969.

He served in the National Guard and the Army in the early 1970s. After the service, he moved to Garrett County where he worked at the Wisp ski resort and the Coca Cola Bottling Plant. He returned to Southern Maryland in 1978.

George was an auto body technician for more than 40 years. He worked at several car dealerships and body shops in Leonardtown and Lexington Park before operating his own business in Great Mills.

He had a love of cars that began when he was a child. He watched his father and his uncle Nace Mattingly race cars and spent lots of time hanging around garages learning all he could about cars. He joined some of his cousins as they took up drag racing as a hobby and raced their own cars at local tracks such as Aquasco Speedway and Maryland International Raceway. He raced on and off for 20-plus years. Later in life, he enjoyed being a spectator and watching his son Andrew race. George attended events at MIR up until the last 2 ½ years of his life.

He was a collector of old bottles, always looking for sites where he could dig. He also enjoyed making abstract art with auto paint, at one time having a piece accepted in a community art show at the North End Gallery in Leonardtown. He loved to paint rocks with his initials “G.A.M.” and “Leonardtown” on the back. He would place them at the Wharf and around town.

George is survived by his son Andrew of Charlotte Hall; ex-wife Linda Groves Talton of Charlotte Hall; sister, Angela Mattingly Breck (Andrew Scott) of La Plata; six half-siblings; and many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased in death by his parents and his sister, Katherine “Kay” Mattingly Aud of Leonardtown.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 5 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.