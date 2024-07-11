Walter Waul Jr., aka Dick, was born on February 2, 1945, in Calvert County, Maryland to the late Thelma and Walter Wall Sr. He was the second oldest of nine children. On June 26, 2024, at the age of 79, surrounded by his family at his bedside, he was called home.

Dick received his education from the Calvert County Public School system. On June 5, 1965, he married Octavia Gantt, and they had four children: April Fenwick, Amanda Price, Walter and Wayne Waul. After their divorce, they continued to have a great and lovely friendship. Dick then became a lifelong partner to the late Gail Waters and was a bonus father to her children, Monique Hutchins, and Anthony and Andre Butler.

Dick worked as a construction worker, an underground electrician and a pipe worker for several companies including Thomas Hance, Joe Mosey, Marty-Cow and for his brother Tim Waul Sr. At the age of 62, he decided it was time to give up his hardworking skills and retire. Dick was a member of the American Legion Gray Ray Post 220 and Sons of the Legion.

Before his illness, you could find him fishing, playing cards and talking the breeze with family and friends. If the television was on, you better bet he was watching Western TV shows, his Baltimore Orioles baseball team and the Washington Commanders football team.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Mother Thelma and District Elder Walter Wall; grandparents, Rosey Harrod and George Wall, and Hattie Commodore and John Wallace; great granddaughter, Naomi Wills; special friends, Octavia “Tay” Gantt, Margaret “Gail” Waters, and Kim Briscoe; bonus daughter, Monique “Nicky” Hutchins; brother, Malcom Waul; sister, Lilly Commodore; Aunts, Vertie Wall, Ruth, Blanche, Susie, Hattie. Carrie and Annie; Uncles, John Commodore, John and Joe Wall, Woodrow Wallace Sr., Winsco “Dickie”, Cephas Wallace, and Clarence “Big Jim” Johnson.

Dick leaves to cherish his memories and love to his children, April “Lisa” Fenwick (Mark), Amanda Price (James), Walter “Mojoe” Waul (Kathy), and Wayne Waul; bonus children, Anthony “Tony” Butler (Debbie) and Andre “Blue” Butler; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren; 8 bonus grandchildren and 3 bonus great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Eureka “Reka” Bourne; siblings, Alberta Gross (Lorenzo), Jeannette Chew (Marvin), Christine Waul, Timothy Waul (Ruth), Marcia Harris (Leonard), and Lisa Waul; sister-in-law, Myra Waul; brother-in-law, Dorsey Commodore; Aunts, Helen Harrod, Rosemary Johnson, Bertha Wallace and Selesta Wall; uncles, Calvin “Sunny” Wallace, and Louis and Edward Wall; special friends, The Hutchins Family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 11:00 to 12:00 noon with a funeral service at 12:00 noon, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

