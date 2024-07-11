James Oscar Nicholson, 35, of Lusby passed away July 4, 2024. He was born June 27, 1989, to Oscar Taft IV and Tina Marie (Lewis) Nicholson. James grew up in Lusby and graduated from Patuxent High School in 2007. He enjoyed working with his hands and was an entrepreneur of everything including becoming a certified welder. Most recently he worked as a landscaper with his father in their family business. James was a strong-willed person with a kind heart. He loved his mother and would do anything to help her. He was the protector of his family and was always looking out for his brothers. James was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed music and freestyling with his brother and was an avid Pokémon collector.

James is survived by his parents Oscar and Tina Nicholson, bothers Michael and Matthew Nicholson, grandparents Oscar III and Suzette Nicholson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother Oscar Taft Nicholson V and grandparents Ray and Joyce Lewis.

A memorial service in honor of James will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 1:00 PM at St. James’ Parish, Lothian. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Deale Elks Lodge, 6022 Drum Point Rd., Deale, MD 20751.