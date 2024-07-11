Preston Daniel Foster, 59, passed away on July 5, 2024. Born on May 30, 1965 in Annapolis, Maryland, Preston was the son of Bruce Ellen (Tedder) Saville and Raymond Coleman Foster. Preston was raised in Wayson’s Corner and Forestville, Maryland, and was a long-time resident of Calvert County. He worked as a carpenter, and in his free time he enjoyed running, swimming, and boxing.

Preston is survived by his daughter, Megan Michelle Leyendecker and her husband Jeffrey of Lusby; granddaughters Hannah, and Hailey Leyendecker; his mother Bruce Ellen Saville of Clear Brook, VA, and his siblings Ray, Frankie, Stevie, Buddy, Jason, and Nicky Foster. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Coleman Foster, and brother Vincent Foster.