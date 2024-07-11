Board of Education of Charles County Approves Redistricting Plan for Elementary Schools

The Board of Education of Charles County at its June 11 meeting approved an elementary school redistricting plan that will create an attendance zone for Margaret Jamieson Thornton Elementary School, set to open in August 2025. The plan also moves some students from existing school zones as a result of the redistricting process. The redistricting takes effect a year from now, with the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

The Board approved one of two redistricting recommendations provided by the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Elementary School Redistricting Committee – Proposal B. The Board did not approve the recommendation made by Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., for a modified Proposal B that would have moved only 531 existing students.

The approved Proposal B plan moves 1,044 existing students from current attendance zones and impacts the following schools: Berry, Billingsley, William A. Diggs, Mary H. Matula, T.C. Martin, Arthur Middleton, Walter J. Mitchell, J.P. Ryon and William B. Wade elementary schools.

The approved plan not only creates an attendance zone for Thornton, but it alleviates some overcrowding and plans for anticipated student enrollment growth in neighborhoods under construction. The following is a summary of neighborhood blocks that will make up the zone for Thornton.

Blocks 3871, 3881, 3859 and 3891 from Billingsley Elementary School.

Blocks 2571, 2711 and 2643 from Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Blocks 2531, 2541, 2561 and 2551 from Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

Students who live in these blocks will attend Thornton effective with the 2025-2026 school year. The state-rated capacity of the new school is 778 students, but under the redistricting plan and created attendance zone, Thornton will open with an expected 618 students and room for future growth.

Parents can find the block number for their home address in ParentVue, under the student information menu area. The first four numbers listed under “grid code” are a residential block number.

Additionally, the following block moves were included in Proposal B and take effect August 2025.

Berry Elementary School

Block 3781 moves from Berry to William A. Diggs Elementary School.

William A. Diggs Elementary School

Block 3750 moves from Diggs to Billingsley Elementary School.

Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School

Block 1821 moves from Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School to T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Billingsley Elementary School

Blocks 2732 and 3862 move from Billingsley to Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Block 3830 moves from Billingsley to William B. Wade Elementary School.

J.P. Ryon Elementary School

Block 2951 moves from J.P. Ryon to Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Additional information about the redistricting process is posted on the school system website at www.ccboe.com.

In 2023, CCPS launched an elementary school redistricting process to create an attendance zone for Thornton. A redistricting committee was tasked to develop two different proposals for consideration by the Superintendent of Schools for a recommendation to the Board. In May 2024, Navarro presented a revised redistricting proposal – Proposal B with modifications – that did not move as many students as outlined in committee proposal B. The Board approved the committee’s Proposal B at its June 11 meeting.

Margaret Jamieson Thornton Elementary School is currently under construction off St. Charles Parkway in White Plains at 5860 St. David Drive, within the new Highlands neighborhood development. The 94,000-square foot building is set to open for the 2025-2026 school year. Cost of the new school, which marks the school system’s 23rd elementary school, is $45.4 million.

Earlier this year, CCPS announced that Brian King, Ed.D., would be the first principal at Thornton. King previously served as principal at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.