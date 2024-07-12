Man Flown to Trauma Center, Teen Taken to Hospital After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Lexington Park

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 8:37 a.m., emergency medical personnel responded to a residence in the 48000 block of Spring Ridge Road in Lexington Park, for injuries after a fall.

911 callers reported a 72-year-old male was in and out of consciousness after a fall.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find the male suffering injuries to the head and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 3:15 p.m., emergency medical services along with firefighters from Ridge and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the same residence for a possible carbon monoxide poisoning with patients.

911 callers reported a male passed out earlier with one more subject having symptoms.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large three-story mansion and made contact with the homeowner who stated he was not feeling well.

Firefighters made entry into the residence with meters to find initial readings of 112 ppm and was advised that one other person was inside of the residence.

Firefighters exited the residence and obtained additional equipment to re-enter the residence and discovered readings of over 450 ppm in the basement and began searching the basement, first, second and third floor for additional occupants.

One juvenile was evaluated and transported to an area hospital. A second patient denied transport.

Crews isolated the problem to the hot water heater located in the basement and secured power and utilities to the unit and residence.



Health effects and symptoms from Carbon Monoxide (CO) are based on the different levels and length of exposure as well as the patients age and health condition. The concentration of CO is measured in parts per million (ppm). The exposure of CO in the range from 1 to 70 ppm are uncertain but most people will not experience any noticeable symptoms. As the level of CO rises, and remains above 70 ppm, symptoms become more noticeable and patients may have headaches, fatigue, and nausea. As CO levels increase even more to above 150 to 200 ppm, the concentration can become deadly if its persistent and patients will have disorientation, unconsciousness, or even death.

In August of 2019, firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River saved the lives of 3 adults and 1 dog in Lexington Park – More information here.

June 2022, Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to a residence which left two hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

November 2023, two children were flown to trauma centers due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a gas generator left running in the residence.

Our First Responders urge citizens to take these steps to protect yourself and your household from CO poisoning. Using alternative sources of power, such as a generator, can cause carbon monoxide (CO) to build up in a home and poison the people and animals inside. Never use a generator inside an enclosed space, inside your home, basement or an attached garage, as carbon monoxide fumes can build up. Read more here.

Every year, at least 430 people die in the U. S. from accidental CO poisoning. Approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning. Read more here.

