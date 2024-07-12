Clearway Pain Solutions Selects Lexington Exchange in California, Maryland for Newest Location

Clearway Pain Solutions, a pain management medical practice currently operating in seven states, has chosen Lexington Exchange in California, Maryland as the site of its second location in the St. Mary’s County market.

The group signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 9,102 square feet of space and intends to open within the 140-acre mixed-use business community by the end of this year.

Mike White of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Lee & Associates | Maryland represented the tenant in this lease transaction.



Clearway Pain Solutions specializes in relieving pain, restoring function, and renewing the quality of life for its patients. The medical practice employs a wide range of therapies and procedures designed to achieve successful and timely outcomes, with each program tailored to address an individual’s unique needs. Clearway Pain Solutions works with patients dealing with arthritis and joint stiffness, back and spine discomfort, oncologic-related pain symptoms, as well as general chronic pain and muscle spasms.

The Lexington Exchange location at 23619 Oak View Drive, which will also include a surgery center, represents Clearway Pain Solutions’ second in St. John Properties’ Maryland portfolio, joining its Annapolis facility at 810 Bestgate Road in Anne Arundel County. The group operates more than 100 locations nationally including a site in Leonardtown.

“Clearway Pain Solutions continues to expand across the country and gain market share, and it is critical to identify high-visibility sites featuring strong demographics to achieve our long-term growth objectives,” explained Dr. Ira Kornbluth, President, Clearway Pain Solutions. “We have been able to scale our practice by consistently providing successful outcomes to our patients, maintaining solid financial backing, and attracting the highest quality physicians to our team. Lexington Exchange provides us adequate space to add a surgery center, which we were lacking at our Leonardtown location, and which will provide another resource for our St. Mary’s County patients.”

Lexington Exchange presently contains five buildings, including approximately 120,000 square feet of flex/R&D space and 65,000 square feet of retail. Located along Three Notch Road (MD Route 235) and within one-half mile from Patuxent Beach Road (MD Route 4), the park is configured to support approximately 700,000 square feet of commercial space. 23619 Oak View Drive is a one-story building containing 45,120 square feet of flex/R&D space.

“Medical and healthcare-related companies continue to migrate to sites meeting patients where they live and work,” explained Andrew Roud, St. John Properties’ Regional Partner, Southern Maryland.

“Clearway Pain Solutions represents the first medical tenant in Lexington Exchange, and this clearly continues a trend in which medical and healthcare groups are choosing mixed-use communities and retail centers to leverage a project’s plentiful parking, high visibility, ease of access, and proximity to residential neighborhoods.”



St. John Properties is presently marketing several pad sites at Lexington Exchange fronting Three Notch Road that can support end-users including big-box and junior anchor retailers, restaurants, financial institutions, or urgent care facilities.

With nearly 45,000 consumers residing within a five-mile radius, and approximately 110,000 consumers within 10 miles, the business community presently contains an ALDI grocery store and 12-screen RC Theatres cinema. 31,170 vehicles pass Lexington Exchange daily via Three Notch.

