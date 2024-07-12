Police Arrest Two Suspects Wanted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Robbery

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Suitland.

The suspects are 21-year-old Walter Plummer of Suitland and 21-year-old Akiya Bagley of Washington, DC. They are charged in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Juan Roach of Suitland.

On June 27, 2024, at approximately 6:40 pm, officers responded to the 4700 block of Towne Park Road for a shooting. The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot during a robbery.

Plummer is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. Bagley is charged with assault, accessory after the fact and additional charges.

They both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Investigators are working to arrest additional suspects.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0037469.

