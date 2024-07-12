Local Artists Sought for Mural at Cove Point Park in Lusby

Calvert County Parks & Recreation is seeking qualified local artists to collaborate with park staff on a large-scale mural design for the renovated basketball courts at Cove Point Park.

The final design will be abstract, geometric and brightly colored, similar to those found on https://projectbackboard.org/work.

Submissions should include a CV, a portfolio of previous work and a brief description of the artist’s vision for the basketball courts. Initial design concepts for the basketball courts will be considered but are not necessary.

The deadline for submissions is July 24, 2024. For applications visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Mural.

This contest is open to individuals of all ages. For questions about the project, contact 443-771-2049 or [email protected].