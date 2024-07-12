Detectives Arrest Suspects in Connection with Prom Night Armed Robbery, Police Recover Multiple Firearms

On Friday, May 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., two suspects approached a teenage male who was leaving a prom party on Devongate Street in Waldorf.

The suspects placed one firearm to the victim’s abdomen and another to his head and demanded the victim’s designer watch. They fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Through investigation, detectives identified two suspects and obtained arrest warrants for Ryle Michael Mili, age 24, of Waldorf, and Jeremiah Hames Jenkins, age 19, of White Plains.

On July 7, 2024, officers assigned to the CCSO’s Judicial Services located Mili leaving his house in a vehicle on Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf. Officers initiated a traffic stop and took Mili into custody.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Anthony Torren Jefferson, age 19, of Waldorf, was found to be in possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine. Jefferson was also arrested.



A search warrant was obtained for Mili’s residence where investigators located evidence linking Mili to the citizen robbery. Detectives also recovered a loaded polymer 80 gun with an extended magazine, a drum magazine, and rifle ammunition.

Mili was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. Jefferson was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, handgun on a person, and handgun in a vehicle.

On July 11, Jenkins was located and arrested. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and other related charges. All three subjects are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

