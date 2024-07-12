Charles County Officers Use De-Escalation Techniques to Help Person in Distress

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 1:45 p.m., officers received a report of a person who was making threats to harm themselves on several social media platforms.

Officers were able to identify the person and locate a phone number. The officers contacted the person who continued to make statements and threatened suicide.

Based on investigative techniques, officers were able to track the person to a location in Waldorf. The officers responded to the area and spotted a vehicle they believed the person to be in. The person fled down a dead-end street, stopped their car, and stayed inside the vehicle.

Two officers, who were trained in Crisis Intervention techniques, were on the scene and established a good rapport with the person, who was still inside their car. After communicating with the person for approximately one hour, the person exited the car and was safely taken to a hospital for treatment.



This is one of two incidents involving a mental health crisis officers handled recently. The second case involved a person armed with a knife and making harmful statements. Officers were able to disarm the person and take them to the hospital for treatment.

These incidents highlight the critical role of Crisis Intervention Training in resolving potentially dangerous encounters peacefully.

“De-escalation and Crisis Intervention Training are vital components of law enforcement, equipping police officers with enhanced skills to handle potentially volatile situations calmly and effectively,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

The commitment of the CCSO to Crisis Intervention Training, which was enhanced in 2017, emphasizes the Agency’s dedication to promoting safety, ensuring officers are well-prepared to handle a wide range of challenging situations with professionalism and empathy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health concerns and needs help, call the national crisis hotline at 9-8-8.