La Plata Police Captain Norris Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary with Department

Captain Matt Norris began his career with the La Plata Police Department in June 2009 (15 years) and currently serves as the Special Operations Division Commander.

Captain Norris is a certified Drug Recognition Expert, Level 3 Crash Reconstructionist, Level II Traffic Safety Specialist, Top Gun Narcotics Investigator School graduate, an FAA licensed Drone Pilot, and performs other duties to ensure the professional functioning of the Police Department. Captain Norris is responsible for the agency’s e-ticket program, the in-car and body-worn camera program, is a certified instructor through the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission, maintains the Department’s NCIC program, and numerous other information technology duties.

Norris joined the La Plata Police Department to be a problem solver and to develop holistic solutions to community problems. He embodies the mantra, “serve and protect,” as he has worked to provide all citizens of La Plata with a good quality of life. Captain Norris also cares about the well-being of fellow officers and served as the President of the La Plata Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #151, which was founded in late 2021.

During his tenure as a La Plata police officer, Captain Norris has completed programs to enhance his leadership knowledge and ability, such as the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development School and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Captain Norris grew up in Saint Mary’s County where he attended Chopticon High School. He is a graduate of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Towson University. Captain Norris is currently in the process of obtaining his master’s degree in criminal justice through Liberty University.

In his spare time, Captain Norris enjoys spending time with his family. He continues to play men’s league baseball, coaches his children in Little League, USSSA travel baseball, and serves as the Vice President on the local Little League Executive Board.

Chief Schinner noted, “Captain Norris is the quintessential law enforcement commander who serves La Plata residents and business owners with integrity and a community care taker’s mindset. We are extremely fortunate to have him on our LPPD team.”

