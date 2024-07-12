Mechanicsville Man Charged After Shooting Handgun Towards Victim’s in Front of Their Home

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yowaiski Mill Road, in the Country Lakes subdivision of Mechanicsville, for a neighborhood dispute in which a firearm was discharged three times.

During the investigation, it was determined that at approximately 8:00 p.m., an adult female (Female #1) was walking from her residence located on Yowaiski Mill Road to place a garbage can at the end of a shared driveway. While doing so, two dogs owned by a family next door began running towards her. The dog’s owner (Female #2) and her juvenile daughter were standing outside near their residence. Due to previous interactions between the two households, a verbal argument ensued between the dog owner Female #2 and Female #1. During the verbal argument, the dog owner/husband of female #2 arrived home with a juvenile daughter in his vehicle. When he observed the argument occurring between the two females he exited his vehicle and attempted to have his family go inside. During the attempt, the two females were still engaged in a verbal argument.

Prior to the victims family going inside, the husband of Female #1 , later identified as Christopher Michael Sherman, 35, of Mechanicsville, appeared at the end of the driveway, facing towards the victims residence, and fired three rounds from a handgun. When Sherman fired the three rounds, two adults and two children were outside of the residence. After the three rounds were fired, the victim’s entered their residence and the police were contacted.

Upon the arrival of Law Enforcement, three spent 9mm casings were located in the area in which Sherman was described to be while firing the three shots.

Christopher Michael Sherman was charged with 4 counts of first degree assault and 4 counts of reckless endangerment.