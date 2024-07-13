Lexington Park Man Charged with Theft Scheme Over $1,500 from Spyglass Apartments

On Friday, May 24, 2024, police responded to the office of Spyglass Apartments in Lexington Park, for the report of an internal theft.

Police met with the property manager who reported a theft by an ex-employee, who she identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 34, of Lexington Park.

Ryan was previously employed as a leasing agent for Spyglass Apartments. The manager told police that Ryan obtained an early move-in fee of $134.00 from a tenant. Ryan requested the tenant pay him $134.00 via his personal cash app (money transfer account) to facilitate the early move-in fee. The manager stated that no official business transaction was conducted with the customer regarding an early move-in fee.

The manager provided a screenshot containing a cash app transaction from the tenant to Ryan’s cash app account that showed a transaction of $134.00 paid to Ryan on May 23rd.

Ryan claimed that he intended to pay the company back but had not repaid the $134.00 to the company Spyglass at Cedar Cove.

The manager received a second complaint from another tenant, who said they encountered Ryan in the Spyglass Leasing office on the morning of May 24th to turn in their apartment key and terminate their lease early. The manager was unaware of this action and did not have any official business transaction regarding a lease termination for the tenant. The tenant paid Ryan $100 cash at an offsite location prior to May 24th and then paid an additional $1,900 cash at the same location on May 24th to terminate his lease early.

This occurred after Ryan was no longer employed through Spyglass Apartments. The correct amount for a lease termination would have cost $3,478. Due to the Defendant acting on behalf of the company after his termination with no intention of paying the money to Spyglass Apartments Ryan deprived Spyglass Apartments of $3,478.

Police interviewed Ryan on May 26th in person at his residence and he admitted to accepting $2,000 cash from a customer, acting on behalf of Spyglass Apartments, without terminating their lease. Ryan admitted to accepting $134 via the cash app from a tenant acting on behalf of Spyglass Apartments without conducting an official business transaction.

