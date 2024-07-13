Lexington Park Man Charged with Soliciting Prostitution

On June 8, 2024, a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Summer Lane, in Lexington Park for a reported domestic disturbance. Police spoke with the female victim who advised she was assaulted by a male who was later identified as Anthony Gregory Dickens, 54, of Lexington Park, who she had just met a few days ago.

The female victim said she met Dickens at a nearby gas station, where he got her number after a short conversation. She admitted to letting him know she would have sex with him for money, and the female advised she met up with Dickens on June 7th and had sexual intercourse, and Dickens gave her money as a result.

On June 8th the female victim advised her, and Dickens began texting, and Dickens wanted her to come over for them to have intercourse again in exchange for money. The victim agreed and later arrived at Dicken’s residence. The victim advised the two had sex and then Dickens began urging the victim to stay and spend the night at his residence, to which she declined. The female then advised Dickens to ask her to perform a sex act, and she told him it would be more money to which he agreed, once she was finished, she asked him for the money he owed her, and he refused to pay. She advised he had the money in his hands and held them up in the air to tease her. She was able to get $20.00 from him but he still owed her $40.00 more for her services.

While on scene the victim continued to say she wanted her money for the sexual act she had performed and was very upset that she was not receiving the money. Police then contacted Dickens, whose identity was confirmed by an MVA browse, and he admitted he met the victim at a gas station where they exchanged numbers. He admitted they had a short conversation where they both agreed to meet up and have sex in exchange for money. Dickens admitted to paying her for sex on June 7th and invited her back to his residence with the same intentions. Dickens also admitted they did have sex on two different occasions.

Anthony Dickens was charged with one count of soliciting prostitution.

No current booking photo is available of Dickens because he was charged by criminal summons.