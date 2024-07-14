Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Prince George’s County

July 13, 2024

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Prince George’s County.

The driver of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, identified as Quintin Barnes, 37, of Reisterstown, and a passenger, identified as Jasmine Jeffries, 19, of an unknown location, were pronounced deceased on the scene. A driver and passenger of a Dodge involved in the crash were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo, for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly before 8 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 495 at Branch Avenue for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, the Harley, operated by Barnes, was traveling north on I-495 when for reasons unknown, struck the rear of the Dodge.

All lanes on northbound I-495 are closed. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

