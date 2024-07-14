Leonardtown Man All Smiles in Booking Photo After DUI in Calvert County

On July 1, 2024, Deputy Parrott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Langley Lane and Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the report of a motor vehicle accident and possible impaired driver.

Upon arrival, contact was made with Wade Faron Robinson Robinite, 32 of Leonardtown. Robinite was shouting profanities and making threats toward deputies, drawing the attention of nearby citizens.

Further investigation revealed Robinite was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.

Robinite was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Endangerment & other related charges.

