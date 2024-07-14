Detectives Investigating Suspicious Activity in Dorchester Neighborhood

On July 10, 2024, at 7:30 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dorchester Circle for the report of a suspicious person.

A preliminary investigation showed a male drove up to a teenage girl and asked for her phone number. The girl walked away and notified a parent. On July 11, at 7:30 a.m., a man matching a similar description approached an adult female and made a sexual comment. He fled when he observed her getting her cell phone out. The male was described as a white or Asian man in his twenties, having dark blonde hair, was clean-shaven, and wearing glasses. The vehicle was described as an older model sedan or small SUV, possibly teal. It was also dirty and unkempt.

Patrol officers and detectives have been working in that area and surrounding locations in overt and covert capacities; however, a vehicle has not been located and there have been no other similar cases reported at this time.

While detectives continue their investigation, anyone who has been approached by this person is asked to call Detective Sapienza at 301-609-6554.

Further, people in the neighborhood with home security cameras are asked to review their camera history to ascertain if they have vehicle footage.