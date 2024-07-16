UPDATE: Huntingtown Teen Arrested After Shooting Two People in Prince Frederick

UPDATE 7/16/2024 @ 4:00 P.M.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of Andre Xavier Howe, 17 of Huntingtown, in connection with the recent shooting on Mint Court in Prince Frederick.

The arrest marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and security of our community.

On July 14, 2024, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims with gunshot wounds, who were immediately transported to area trauma centers for treatment.

Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office swiftly launched an investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. Their diligent work led to the identification of Andre Howe as a suspect in the case. A warrant for Howe’s arrest was issued, and he was taken into custody without incident earlier today.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigating any acts of violence in our community and bringing those responsible to justice,” said Sheriff Ricky Cox. “The arrest of Andre Howe is a testament to our detectives’ hard work and dedication. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents.”

Andre Howe is currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center. Howe is being charged as an adult. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, two counts of First-Degree Assault, two counts of 2nd Degree Assault, two counts of Use of a Firearm in a Felony/Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm Under the age of 21, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact Det. W. Freeland at [email protected] or Det. M. Mudd at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected]

UPDATE 7/14/2024 @ 11:40 P.M.: On Sunday, July 14, 2024, at approximately 9:41 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a middle-aged male had been struck in the leg and a middle-aged female victim had been shot several times in the upper body.

A preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) shot several rounds into the front of the residence ultimately striking both victims.

Both patients were transported to area trauma centers for injuries received.

At this time, the female patient is in critical condition, while the male victim is currently in stable condition.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. W. Freeland at [email protected] or Det. M. Mudd at [email protected].

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, at approximately 9:42 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired.

While responding, firefighters and emergency medical personnel were added to the call for multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Multiple 911 callers reported shots fired, with one caller reporting shots entered their residence wall and struck them.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a middle-aged male had been struck in the leg and a middle-aged female victim had been shot several times in the upper body.

Multiple helicopters were requested due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and a U.S. Park Police Eagle responded, Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male victim to an area trauma center. The Eagle was cancelled with the second victim being transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and are investigating the incident.

Police are using drones and K9 units searching for a black male wearing all black and a possible white male wearing unknown clothing last seen running towards Mason Road.

Believed to be armed and dangerous. Stay indoors, avoid the area.



7/14/2024 @10:15 p.m.: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following “Police & Fire Department Activity: Prince Frederick

Police and Fire Department activity in the area of the Yardley Hills Subdivision off Rt 231 in Prince Frederick. Avoid the area.”

The area will have a large amount of police and first responders – the Calvert County Fairgrounds will be closed due to multiple helicopters landing to transport the victims.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and a U.S. Park Police helicopter are responding to transport the victims.

Police are using drones and K9 units. The suspect is wearing all black and is armed. No further description available at this time. Avoid the area.

The incident is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.