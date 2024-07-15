UPDATE: Police Investigating Two Shot in Prince Frederick, Both Victims Transported to Trauma Centers

UPDATE 7/14/2024 @ 11:40 P.M.: On Sunday, July 14, 2024, at approximately 9:41 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a middle-aged male had been struck in the leg and a middle-aged female victim had been shot several times in the upper body.

A preliminary investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) shot several rounds into the front of the residence ultimately striking both victims.

Both patients were transported to area trauma centers for injuries received.

At this time, the female patient is in critical condition, while the male victim is currently in stable condition.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. W. Freeland at [email protected] or Det. M. Mudd at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected]



On Sunday, July 14, 2024, at approximately 9:42 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots being fired.

While responding, firefighters and emergency medical personnel were added to the call for multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Multiple 911 callers reported shots fired, with one caller reporting shots entered their residence wall and struck them.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a middle-aged male had been struck in the leg and a middle-aged female victim had been shot several times in the upper body.

Multiple helicopters were requested due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 and a U.S. Park Police Eagle responded, Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the male victim to an area trauma center. The Eagle was cancelled with the second victim being transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and are investigating the incident.

Police are using drones and K9 units searching for a black male wearing all black and a possible white male wearing unknown clothing last seen running towards Mason Road.

Believed to be armed and dangerous. Stay indoors, avoid the area.



Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following “Police & Fire Department Activity: Prince Frederick

Police and Fire Department activity in the area of the Yardley Hills Subdivision off Rt 231 in Prince Frederick. Avoid the area.”

The area will have a large amount of police and first responders – the Calvert County Fairgrounds will be closed due to multiple helicopters landing to transport the victims.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and a U.S. Park Police helicopter are responding to transport the victims.

Police are using drones and K9 units. The suspect is wearing all black and is armed. No further description available at this time. Avoid the area.

The incident is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.