Charles County Students Earn Awards in 2024 Junior American Citizens Contest

Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students recently earned honors in the Junior American Citizens Contest, sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

The organization includes a Junior American Citizens Committee, which supports contests for children that promote patriotic development. The Junior American Citizens Contest is open to students in prekindergarten through Grade 12. Entries range from banners, poems and posters to short stories and stamp designs.

This year’s contest theme was Sparkling in the Stars with the 50th Anniversary of the NASA Space Shuttle Program. Entries are judged first at the local level, with first-place winners advancing to the state level. The Port Tobacco Chapter of the NSDAR sponsored the local contest.

The following fifth-grade students from Matula received first-place awards at the local, state and regional level and received second-place or honorable mention at the national level in the banner category.

Nathan Alarie, first-place national award.

Hazel Baker, honorable mention national award.

Madelynn Barry, honorable mention national award.

McKenzie Brown, honorable mention national award.

Mason Budd, first-place national award.

Madison Dunn, honorable mention national award.

Roman Gibala, first-place national award.

Tanner Hedman, first-place national award.

Kennedy Ingram, second-place national award.

Joseph Malone, first-place national award.

Kinley Stonestreet, second-place national award.

Olivia Weng, second-place national award.

Elizabeth Winkler, honorable mention national award.

Hannah Vazhappilly, second-place national award.

The following kindergarten students from Matula received first-place awards at the local, state, regional and national level in the banner category.

Noah Elliott.

Zaya Johnson.

Lyric Pitts.

Harleen Saini.

Liam Lynch, fifth-grade student from Matula received first-place awards at the local, state, regional and national level in the graphic novel category.

Addison Kelly, freshman from La Plata High School received first-place awards at the local, state, regional and national level in the poem category.

The following fifth-grade students from Matula received awards at the local, state and regional level in the poem category.

Tanner Hedman, third-place local award.

Liam Lynch, second-place local, award.

Ava Olds, third-place local award.

Kinley Smalling, first-place local, state and regional award.

Hannah Vazhappilly, second-place local award.

Lauren Kelly, senior from La Plata received first-place awards at the local, state, regional and national level in the poster category.

The following students from Matula received awards at the local, state, regional and national level in the poster category.

Jason Falkler, fifth grade, first-place local, second-place state and regional award.

Nicolas Falkler, second grade, first-place local, state, regional award and second-place national award.

Liam Lynch, fifth grade, third-place local award.

Kori Ingram, third grade, first-place local, state and regional award.

Desmond Warner, fifth grade, first-place local, state, regional and national award.

Hannah Vazhappilly, fifth grade, second-place local award.

The following students from Matula received awards at the local, state, regional and national level in the stamp category.

Aura Dee, third grade, first-place local, state, regional and national award.

Liam Lynch, fifth grade, second-place local award.

McKenzie Miller, third grade, third-place local award.

Ava Olds, fifth grade, second-place local award.

Desmond Warner, fifth grade, third-place local award.

For more information about contests available through the NSDAR, visit http://www.dar.org/.

