Public Cooling Centers Available in St. Mary’s County / Monday, July 15 – Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Due to extreme heat in the forecast for the beginning of this week, St. Mary’s County Government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public. Residents who need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Monday, July 15 – Wednesday, July 17

Charlotte Hall Library 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garvey Senior Activity Center 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Leonardtown Library 23600 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lexington Park Library 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Loffler Senior Activity Center 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Northern Senior Activity Center 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Three Oaks Center 46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Times listed above are normal business hours and may change.

The heat indexes this week will be as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit. Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on staying safe during extreme temperatures. Always remember to check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially if they are elderly or have functional needs.