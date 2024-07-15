Police in Calvert County Investigating Motorcycle Crash That Killed 36-Year-Old Lusby Man

On July 14, 2024, shortly after 7 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Maryland Rt. 4 and Nursery Road in Lusby.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge 3500 was traveling north on Maryland Rt. 4 just north of Nursery Road. A Honda motorcycle operated by Paul O’Neal, 36 of Lusby, was also traveling north on Rt. 4. Per multiple witnesses, the motorcycle was being operated at an excessive speed. As it approached the Dodge, the bike failed to slow down and struck the rear passenger side of the Dodge causing O’Neal to be ejected from the bike.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and rendered medical aid. O’Neal was pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Dodge, David Payne, 52 of St. Leonard, was uninjured.

The motorcycle’s excessive speed and failure to control speed to avoid a collision are believed to be factors in this crash.

Deputy Anna Morrison of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the crash investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact her at 410-535-2800 or via email [email protected]. Please reference case #24-54270