Waldorf Fugitive who Violated Terms of Electric Monitoring Apprehended in Mississippi

On June 24, 2024, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Mack Lee Cleckley, 40, of Waldorf, who had an active warrant for possession with the intent to distribute drugs in Charles County.

In April 2024, Cleckley, who was being investigated for drug trafficking by detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs. A judge released Cleckley from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring. Cleckley cut the device off and left the area. He failed to appear in court for the drug case and a bench warrant was issued.

Working with the CCSO Warrant Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, officers tracked Cleckley to Mississippi. After his arrest, Cleckley was transported to the Pearl River County Detention Center where he was charged on his federal probation violation warrant and will await extradition back to Charles County Maryland. CPL. T.J. Rickard Jr. is investigating.