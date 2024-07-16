Waldorf Man Arrested After Walking in Bank Naked to Make a Deposit

On July 9, 2024, at approximately 7:50 a.m., a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Navy Federal Credit Union located at Waldorf Market Place, in Waldorf for the report of a male walking around the bank naked.

When police arrived, a witness reported seeing a man later identified as Myron Jerome Ziegler Jr, 18, of Waldorf, leaving the parking lot in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union in a silver-colored pickup truck.

Police quickly located the truck and located Ziegler in the back seat completely nude, Ziegler then rolled the window down and spoke to police. Ziegler stepped out of the truck after putting his clothes on and was placed under arrest.

Ziegler admitted to driving to the Navy Federal Credit Union clothed, parking, taking all his clothes off and then walking into the bank to make a deposit naked.

Ziegler was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with indecent exposure, he was released on his own recognizance.

Ziegler is scheduled to appear in Charles District Court on 8/23/2024.

