UPDATE: Woman Flown to Burn Center After Fire in Leonardtown

UPDATE 7/16/2024: According to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire began on the RV’s interior was quickly discovered and extinguished. One adult female and two children were inside. The adult female sustained burns as a result of the fire and was flown for treatment and later released. There were no working smoke detectors within the RV at the time of the fire. The occupants were provided with smoke detectors while on scene

7/15/2024: On Monday, July 15, 2024, at approximately 8:10 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Second District, Mechanicsville, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood and Seventh District were dispatched to the La Grande Estates located at 23285 Point Lookout Road, for the reported trailer on fire with animals trapped and one victim suffering burns.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 7 minutes to find nothing evident from the single story mobile home.

Firefighters found a small fire inside the residence had been extinguished by an adult female prior to fire departments arrival.

The adult female suffered burns with medical personnel requesting a helicopter due to her injuries. Two dogs were located with unknown injuries. The incident was scaled back to just Leonardtown VFD and the EMS units.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area burn center.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, it is unknown if they responded or are investigating the cause of the fire.