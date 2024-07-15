Woman Flown to Burn Center After Fire in Leonardtown

On Monday, July 15, 2024, at approximately 8:10 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Second District, Mechanicsville, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood and Seventh District were dispatched to the La Grande Estates located at 23285 Point Lookout Road, for the reported trailer on fire with animals trapped and one victim suffering burns.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 7 minutes to find nothing evident from the single story mobile home.

Firefighters found a small fire inside the residence had been extinguished by an adult female prior to fire department arrival.

The adult female suffered burns with medical personnel requesting a helicopter due to her injuries. Two dogs were located with unknown injuries. The incident was scaled back to just Leonardtown VFD and the EMS units.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area burn center.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, it is unknown if they responded or are investigating the cause of the fire.