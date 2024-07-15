No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Rear-Ends Ambulance on Scene of Medical Call

On Monday, July 15, 2024, at approximately 2:35 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Greenview Parkway in Great Mills, for the reported traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported a 25-year-old male was on his bicycle when he appeared to have a medical emergency or heat related issues.

EMS arrived on the scene and requested Bay District Volunteer Fire Department to respond and provide barrier coverage for the ambulance and crew.

In under 3 minutes after Engine 91 arrived on the scene, a pickup truck, who witnesses observed weaving in and out of the two Southbound lanes, struck the rear of the unoccupied Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance

No injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

The patient from the original medical call was transported to an area hospital by a second ambulance.

