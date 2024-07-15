One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes NAS Patuxent River Security Fence

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 21707 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a Verizon utility pole and the NAS Patuxent River security fencing.

The single occupant was evaluated by EMS who later requested a helicopter due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and NAS Patuxent River Police Department responded.

Firefighters cut the low hanging Verizon cable, secured power to the vehicle, and used spill pads and equipment to mitigate an oil leak from the vehicle that was threatening to enter a water/drainage area.

