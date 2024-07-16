Man Flown to Burn Center After Attempting to Light Brush Pile in St. Inigoes

On Monday, July 15, 2024, at approximately 5:52 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 17000 block of Mt Zion Church Road in St. Inigoes, for the reported burns/explosion injuries.

911 callers reported a 55-year-old male had burns to the face after using gasoline to light a fire. A helicopter was placed on standby incase they were needed.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the adult male was conscious and alert, and confirmed a helicopter was needed.

Firefighters extinguished the large brush fire and handled the landing zone for Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The 55-year-old male was flown to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center by Trooper 7 with 2nd degree burns to the face and head.

