Police Investigating Fatal Shooting During Candlelight Vigil for Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night following a vigil held at a high school in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

The victim is 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr., of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The shooting occurred on July 12, 2024, at approximately 10:05 pm, in the parking lot of Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School on Brooke Lane.

The victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. A second victim, an adult female, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are actively working to arrest the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0040850.