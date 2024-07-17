Historic Drayden Schoolhouse Welcomes Visitors with More Open Houses

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will be offering even more free open houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. In addition to the first Saturday of each month, the site will also be open the third Saturday of each month through October, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open house dates for the remainder of 2024 include July 20; August 3 and 17; September 7 and 21; and October 5 and 19.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.

Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division also offers special programs for school, bus, and other tour groups who would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at (301) 994-1471. For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse open houses, programs, and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.