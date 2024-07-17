Indian Head Woman Arrested After Setting Fire to Clothes in Mothers House

On July 6, 2024, at approximately 6:25 pm, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to a structure fire on Woodland Road in Indian Head.

Prior to their arrival, firefighters from the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department advised that a pile of clothes had been intentionally set on fire by person identified as the homeowner’s daughter.

After making contact with the suspect in Prince George’s County, she was detained and identified as Brianna Young, 18, of Indian Head. Young admitted she was at the Indian Head residence, where she poured lighter fluid on clothing located on the floor that belonged to the homeowner before igniting it on fire.

After igniting the clothing, Young sent photos of the burning items to the her mother/homeowner. The homeowner was then able to call 911 and report the fire.

Young was charged with Arson 1st Degree and Malicious Burning 1st Degree.