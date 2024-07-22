UPDATE: Man Arrested After Shooting Television Following Family Dispute in La Plata

UPDATE 7/22/2024: On July 13, 2024, at approximately 10:50 AM, officers responded to a report of gunshots at a house on Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The incident involved Alfredo Jason Arroyo, 45, who had fired a gunshot at a television during an argument and threatened two people inside the home.

Upon receiving the report, officers quickly established a perimeter around the house. While en route, they were informed that Arroyo’s parents were moving to a safe location outside the residence. Deputies coordinated the perimeter and positioned themselves strategically around the house.

Police observed Arroyo walking back and forth in the front yard, speaking to his father, and upon seeing the officers, Arroyo yelled at them to “get the f##k out of my yard” and retreated back into the house. Officers took cover behind a patrol vehicle and continued to monitor the situation.

Through effective dialogue via telephone, officers persuaded Arroyo to exit the home peacefully. Arroyo was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported among the two people inside the residence, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

After being read his Miranda rights, Arroyo admitted to shooting the television out of anger over his father’s decision to switch their service provider from DirecTV to Roku. He claimed his father dared him to shoot the TV, so he retrieved one of his three shotguns and fired at the television while his parents were in their bedroom. Arroyo also threatened his father, saying, “You called the police, and when they get here, it is going to be a blood bath,” and later, “I should not have shot the television set, but I should have shot you.”

Arroyo was charged with first-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and other related charges.

This incident underscores the importance of de-escalation techniques in policing. Officers trained in these techniques can often resolve conflicts through communication and conflict resolution strategies, reducing the need for force and ensuring the safety of all parties involved. Officer Harden is investigating the case.

