Applications Now Open for 2024 Maryland Black Bear Hunt Lottery

Hunters can now enter the lottery selection process for the annual six-day black bear hunt in Western Maryland. The cost to enter the lottery is $15 and applications can be purchased from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) now through August 31.

The 2024 bear hunt will take place Oct 21-26 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The bear hunt is an important part of managing Maryland’s expanding black bear population.

This year, 950 bear harvest permits will be issued through the lottery selection process. Hunters who have entered multiple years in a row receive “preference points,” one additional entry for each consecutive year they have applied.

Anyone who is not seeking a permit this year but may in the future can purchase a preference point for $15 – they will not be entered in the 2024 lottery, but will not lose their advantage for next year.

Lottery entries and preference points may be purchased now through August 31 through the DNR online licensing website, a license agent, or by calling 866-344-8889 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After the lottery deadline closes, hunters will be able to check the DNR black bear hunt website on September 4, 2024 to see if their DNRid was selected. Anyone with questions about the application process should email [email protected].