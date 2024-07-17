Registration Open for the 2024 Citizens Academy – St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Government is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2024 session of Citizens Academy!

Citizens Academy provides participants with the opportunity to learn more about county government programs and services.

The 2024 academy will run from September 3, 2024, to November 5, 2024. Classes will be held for the first 8 weeks on Tuesday evenings from 6–9 p.m. Participants are required to attend at minimum 7 of the 8 class sessions. Week 9 offers optional attendance (in-person or virtual) to the Commissioner’s quarterly public forum.

The program will culminate with a recognition ceremony during the Commissioner’s meeting on November 5.



“At St. Mary’s County Government, we strive for transparency and community engagement in everything we do,” said David Weiskopf, County Administrator. “This program gives our residents a chance to learn more about our county government programs and services, and how to get involved. The academy class fills every year, so don’t hesitate to register!”

Citizens Academy is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 years of age and older and limited to 25 participants. This program is free, but advance registration is required to participate; the deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024.

To register, or for more information, including the full list of 2024 session topics, dates, and locations, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/ca.

Topics covered in Citizens Academy include County Administration, Economic Development, Recreation & Parks, Land Use & Growth Management, Public Works & Transportation, Emergency Services, as well as information from our partners at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom).

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1340.