St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – July 16, 2024

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of Maryland Buy Local Week and National Parks and Recreation Month.

The Commissioners then held a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the FY2025 School Resource Officer Adequate Coverage Grant from the Maryland State Department of Education, Maryland Center for School Safety.

Approved the FY2025 GOCPP Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant Award.

Approved the facility lease agreement for St. Mary’s County Arts Council at the Carver Recreation Center.

Approved proposed amendments to the St. Mary’s County Animal Ordinance.

Approved the signing and re-recording of Ordinance 24-15 to correct a clerical error.

The Commissioners then wrapped the meeting with Commissioner Time.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room (1st floor, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown). CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the SMCG website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand via www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov for more information.