Public Comment Hearing on July 23, 2024 for SMECO Rate Case

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on the rate increase request filed in May 2024 by the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO).

The utility’s customer-members and other interested parties are welcome to take part in the hearing before Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at SMECO’s Headquarters, 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville. The hearing will also have a virtual option for those unable to attend in person.



To participate virtually, please sign up in advance to speak by sending an email to [email protected] by noon on July 22. For those who just want to watch the hearing, please visit the Public Utility Law Judge’s YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP

According to SMECO’s application, the company proposes a rate increase of $37.9 million, which SMECO states would result in an approximately 11% overall bill increase for the average customer-member.

SMECO serves approximately 176,000 residential, commercial and industrial customer-members in Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.

The Commission will also accept written comments (until August 2, 2024) which can be sent by mail or submitted electronically at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/

Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9738