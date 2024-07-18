Bubby Knott’s Legacy of Giving Lives On

ONLY 200 TICKETS LEFT, DRAWING IN SEPTEMBER... GRAB YOURS NOW

The Great Mills Trading Post provided the following information from Karen Siebert, CFO:

As we try to move on in the light of our dad’s passing; we have racked our brains in ways to best honor his legacy. In a few words; what we remember most about our dad is his giving spirit and the support he showed our community. We are happy to share our first act to keep his legacy alive. We are not sure if you have heard of the Survivor Tractor, but long story short, this tractor has been raising money to support Cancer for quite some time. Our dad bought the tractor several times as it hit the auction circuit. He was the last purchaser right before the onset of Covid. So, we thought it is only fitting to use this Survivor Tractor to help support the families of local children with cancer.

This tractor has raised over $100,000 in the past! If you are interested in hearing the back story behind the tractor, check out the links below:

Origins of The Survivor Tractor – The Beginning (youtube.com)

New Holland Agriculture Auctions Off Survivor Tractor to Original Owner to Continue Legacy of Raising Cancer Awareness | Hay and Forage Magazine

Here are the details: Tickets are $25/ticket. Only 1000 tickets sold! Win the Survivor Tractor or $5000 – Winner’s Choice.

Please consider supporting this cause by purchasing tickets. Please call or email us at [email protected] or [email protected] with your request and we will reserve your ticket(s)! Tickets are also available at our office. Checks should be made payable to Clements Cuties and mailed to us at the address below. Thank you in advance for helping us not only support a great cause but also honor our dad!

Thank you, Karen & Bobbie Jo

GREAT MILLS TRADING POST CO., INC.

20171 Point Lookout Road

Great Mills, MD 20634

(301) 994-0300



