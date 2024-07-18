Citizens and First Responders Save 71-Year-Old Bicyclist with CPR After Suffering Medical Emergency

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, at approximately 2:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 17751 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported one not breathing.

Multiple 911 callers reported a male, who was possibly 60 to 65 years old, fell of his bicycle and was unconscious with citizens performing chest compressions.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, 911 callers reported citizens were performing CPR again after stopping.

First Responders from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Mary’s County Emergency Medical Services, and ALS crews responded to the scene to find citizens performing CPR.

EMS performed CPR for approximately 4 minutes and obtained ROSC – Return of spontaneous circulation which is the resumption of a sustained heart rhythm that perfuses the body after cardiac arrest.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby for the 71-year-old male who medics reported as having a severe heart attack.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim who was conscious, alert and talking.