NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for August 1-16, 2024 for Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River
A pilot assigned to the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, inspects the rotor blades of his TH-6B Cayuse helicopter prior to flight as an HH-60H Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Naval Rotary Wing Two One (HX-21), takes off behind him. The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) provides instruction to experienced pilots, flight officers, and engineers in the processes and techniques of aircraft and systems test and evaluation. The school investigates and develops new flight test techniques, publishes manuals for use of the aviation test community for standardization of flight test techniques and project reporting, and conducts special projects.
(U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel J. McLain)
PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field Webster and Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised of a scheduled increase in aircraft flight activities associated with the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training from Aug. 1 to Aug. 16, 2024.
As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.
For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.
