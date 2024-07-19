NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for August 1-16, 2024 for Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field Webster and Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised of a scheduled increase in aircraft flight activities associated with the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training from Aug. 1 to Aug. 16, 2024.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise .