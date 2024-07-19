2024 National Night Out – St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office invites you, your family, and your community to the 2024 Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, for an opportunity to meet and socialize with Sheriff’s Office personnel.

National Night Out is a nationwide community-building campaign encouraging residents to unite and form relationships with local law enforcement. The event allows neighbors to get to know each other and allows public safety officials to connect with the communities they serve.

Sheriff’s Deputies, Maryland State Police, elected officials, volunteer fire departments and rescue squads, and other community representatives will fan out across St. Mary’s County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, from 6 to 8 pm in the following participating neighborhoods.



Birch Way

Cecil Mills

Cedar Cove

Clarks Rest

Country Lakes

Golden Beach

Hollywood Shores

Leonard’s Grant

Meadow Lake

Persimmon Hills

Spring Valley

St. James Neighborhood

Town Creek

Villages of Leonardtown

Westbury

Wildewood

The Woods at Myrtle Point

To register your neighborhood event or for more information about National Night Out, please visit the Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.firstsheriff.com/community/national-night-out or email us at [email protected]. Preregistration is requested by Friday, August 2, 2024.