Hospice of the Chesapeake Announces New Board Members

Several prominent members of the community recently were appointed to the boards of directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake and its foundation.

Joyce Phillip was elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc., Board.

Phillip is a human resources professional, coach, trainer and consultant who is president of Dynamic Dimensions Unlimited, LLC. She is returning to the board, having served from 2014 to 2023.

Brandon Temple, Mark Frazer and Scott Douglas were elected to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board.

Temple is a transitioning Air Force Special Warfare Officer serving as an Air Force Liaison to the U.S. Congress and is the Chairman of the Calvert County Veterans Affairs Commission. Frazer has a successful family dental practice that has been in Calvert County since 1969 and has served as an elected official in several local and county capacities. Douglas is the principal of Douglas Commercial, a commercial real estate company he founded in 2007, and a community volunteer.



Members who were elected as officers of the Inc., Board include Nancy Smit, Chair; Richard Wilder, Vice-Chair; Albert Zanger, Treasurer; Tricia Lehmann, Secretary; and David Weng, Member-at-Large.

Members elected as officers of the Foundation Board include Mary Frances Isakov, Chair; Elizabeth Freedlander, Vice-Chair; Amy Castleberry, Treasurer; and Peggy McKelly, Secretary.

Additionally, two longtime board members were unanimously honored with emeritus status. Brian Gibbons was named an emeritus member of the Inc., Board while William Lovelace was named an emeritus member of the Foundation Board. Both continue to be avid supporters of the organization.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is honored to welcome these new board members, new officers and emeritus members in support of its mission.

Headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, with local offices in each county it serves, the organization is the largest independent not-for-profit hospice in the state of Maryland. It provides hospice, supportive and grief care services to residents of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.