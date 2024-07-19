Two 17-Year-Old Teens Arrested in Connection to April 2024 Murder of 19-Year-Old

The Prince George’s County Police Department identified and charged two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in April. The suspects are a 17-year-old male from Arlington, Virginia, and a 17-year-old male from Hyattsville. They are both charged as adults in the case in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Ortiz of Chillum.

On April 10, 2024, at approximately 12:05 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Chillum Road for the report of a shooting.

Officers located Hernandez-Ortiz outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. The victim and suspects were known to each other.

The suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. They are being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0020553.