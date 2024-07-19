St. Mary’s County and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Releases Information Concerning Fentanyl Theft from Paramedic Narcotics Supply

Further updates will be provided here, when they become available. Charges are currently pending and additional details will be provided at a later time.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware that some of these crimes may have been committed in Calvert County as well. We are actively participating in this investigation with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Norton at 443-624-1044, or [email protected].

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Government Department of Emergency Services contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and reported suspected tampering with the security seal on a narcotics box in a local medic unit.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded, and the investigation revealed that the seal on a medic box containing vials of fentanyl had been broken.

Further investigation uncovered that the security packaging on fentanyl vials within the medic box had also been compromised. In response to these findings, detectives conducted simultaneous investigations at all county medic units. This effort led to the discovery of additional tampering incidents involving multiple narcotics boxes.

Despite the extensive scope of the investigation and the widespread evidence, detectives have identified a suspect, and charges are pending.

Questions regarding public health concerns should be directed to the Department of Emergency Services; representatives from the department will directly contact any individual whose care may have been impacted by this incident.

Residents with information about the criminal investigation are asked to contact Sergeant Kevin Meyer at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8091.