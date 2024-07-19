Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Yeti Package Raffle

Attention all community members! We’re excited to announce our Online Yeti Raffle to support the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. You have a chance to win amazing Yeti gear worth $900 while helping us keep our community safe!

RAFFLE DETAILS!

**Prizes:** Yeti Coolers, Tumblers, and more!**Value:** $900 worth of Yeti gear

**Tickets:** $15 each

**Drawing Date:** The online drawing will be held once all 175 tickets are sold

**Where to Enter:** https://bdvfdraffles.org

Every ticket you purchase helps us buy essential equipment and training to better serve you. Don’t miss out on this chance to win top-notch Yeti products and support your local heroes!

**HOW TO ENTER:**

Visit https://bdvfdraffles.org Select your tickets Complete the purchase

Spread the word and tag your friends! Thank you for your continuous support.