Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Yeti Package Raffle

July 19, 2024

Attention all community members! We’re excited to announce our Online Yeti Raffle to support the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. You have a chance to win amazing Yeti gear worth $900 while helping us keep our community safe!

RAFFLE DETAILS!

**Prizes:** Yeti Coolers, Tumblers, and more!**Value:** $900 worth of Yeti gear

**Tickets:** $15 each

**Drawing Date:** The online drawing will be held once all 175 tickets are sold

**Where to Enter:** https://bdvfdraffles.org

Every ticket you purchase helps us buy essential equipment and training to better serve you. Don’t miss out on this chance to win top-notch Yeti products and support your local heroes!

**HOW TO ENTER:**

  1. Visit https://bdvfdraffles.org
  2. Select your tickets
  3. Complete the purchase

Spread the word and tag your friends! Thank you for your continuous support.

