Police Arrest Two Felons Following Theft of AR-15 Rifle from Tackle Box

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Deputy Munn responded to the Tackle Box in Lexington Park, MD, for a reported theft. Video surveillance footage showed an unknown suspect walking into the store, going behind the sales counter, taking a Ruger AR-15 rifle from the display rack, concealing it beneath his clothing, and exiting the store.

Images of the suspect were disseminated to officers, and while reviewing them, Deputy Kirscht recognized the suspect through prior involvement. The suspect, identified as Roger Glenn Chin, 40, is known to live in a homeless encampment in Lexington Park, MD.

Deputies went to the encampment and located Chin in a tent, and he was arrested.



Detectives continued the investigation and learned Chin provided the firearm to Wayne Darnell Winters.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, deputies located Winters, 52, of Lexington Park, and recovered the weapon.

Chin was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal transfer of a regulated firearm, and related charges.

Winters was charged with possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related charges.

Both suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.

Winters was previously sentenced to 5 years in jail with all 5 years suspended by Judge Michael J. Stamm in 2019 for felony firearm possession w/felony conviction. Winters has been convicted multiple times for robbery/armed robbery, assault first degree, theft.

Chin has previous convictions for burglary, with criminal cases dating back to 2002.

