UPDATE – Details Released: Police Arrest Two Felons Following Theft of AR-15 Rifle from Lexington Park Gun Store

UPDATE 7/23/2024: According to court documents, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Deputy Munn of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tackle Box in Lexington Park, Maryland, following a report of theft. Surveillance footage revealed an unknown suspect entering the store, moving behind the sales counter, and taking a Ruger AR-15 rifle from the display rack. The suspect concealed the rifle beneath his clothing and exited the store.

Store employees provided police with surveillance footage that showed the suspect wearing a white T-shirt, red Nike shorts, a black baseball hat, white and black Nike shoes, and carrying a black and blue bag. The suspect’s full lower arm tattoo (sleeve) was also visible on the footage.

Images of the suspect were circulated among officers and Deputy Kirscht immediately recognized the suspect from previous interactions, identifying him as Roger Glenn Chin, 40, who resides in a homeless encampment in Lexington Park. Detectives contacted Deputy Kirscht, who provided a possible location for Chin.

Deputies proceeded to the encampment and located Chin in a tent belonging to another individual, who gave verbal and written consent to search his tent. Chin was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 3 Station. During an interview, Chin admitted to his involvement, stating, “My drug dealer put me on to a job to get a gun.” He identified his drug dealer as “Fishbone.”

Further investigation revealed “Fishbone” as Wayne Darnell Winters, 52, of Lexington Park. On Thursday, July 18, 2024, deputies conducted surveillance and located Winters on Princeton Road. During the operation, Winters was observed handling a gray blanket consistent with the size and shape of the stolen rifle. He placed the blanket, with the rifle concealed within, into the back seat of a silver Ford Taurus. Winters then entered the vehicle before exiting a few minutes later and moving to a gold Honda Odyssey van, which followed the Taurus to a driveway on Hancock Road. Deputies immediately detained Winters, who was standing near the vehicle. In plain view in the back seat of the Taurus was the gray blanket. When deputies grabbed the blanket, they immediately identified the distinct texture of the rifle’s foregrip. The serial number on the rifle confirmed it as the one stolen from the Tackle Box.

During the interview, Winters initially denied having knowledge of the rifle but later admitted, “I just wanted to get that thing away from me,” after being confronted with surveillance information.

Roger Glenn Chin faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and illegal transfer of a regulated firearm. Wayne Darnell Winters is charged with possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. Both suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.

Winters, previously sentenced to five years in jail with all time suspended by Judge Michael J. Stamm in 2019 for felony firearm possession, has multiple convictions for robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault, and theft. Chin has a criminal history dating back to 2002, including convictions for burglary.

The case showed the importance of road patrol deputies and how it was a key factor in helping detectives make the arrests. Deputies like Munn and Kirscht played a crucial role in quickly identifying and catching the suspects. Their familiarity with people in the community, combined with their prompt response and coordination with detectives, ensured that the investigation proceeded smoothly and effectively. This teamwork highlights the vital role that road patrol deputies play in maintaining public safety and supporting broader law enforcement efforts. Their presence in the community and local knowledge are indispensable assets in solving crimes.

7/19/2024: On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Deputy Munn responded to the Tackle Box in Lexington Park, MD, for a reported theft. Video surveillance footage showed an unknown suspect walking into the store, going behind the sales counter, taking a Ruger AR-15 rifle from the display rack, concealing it beneath his clothing, and exiting the store.

Images of the suspect were disseminated to officers, and while reviewing them, Deputy Kirscht recognized the suspect through prior involvement. The suspect, identified as Roger Glenn Chin, 40, is known to live in a homeless encampment in Lexington Park, MD.

Deputies went to the encampment and located Chin in a tent, and he was arrested.

Detectives continued the investigation and learned Chin provided the firearm to Wayne Darnell Winters.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, deputies located Winters, 52, of Lexington Park, and recovered the weapon.

Chin was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal transfer of a regulated firearm, and related charges.

Winters was charged with possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related charges.

Both suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.

Winters was previously sentenced to 5 years in jail with all 5 years suspended by Judge Michael J. Stamm in 2019 for felony firearm possession w/felony conviction. Winters has been convicted multiple times for robbery/armed robbery, assault first degree, theft.

Chin has previous convictions for burglary, with criminal cases dating back to 2002.

