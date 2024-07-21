Citizens Stop Subject From Jumping Off Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Saturday, July 20, 2024, at approximately 7:43 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of the Thomas Johnson Bridge for the reported suicidal subject.

The 911 caller reported the subject called them advising he was going to jump from the bridge and was last known to be at a nearby business in Solomons.

Less than 3 minutes later, multiple 911 callers reported a subject was at the top of the bridge attempting to jump with one citizen appearing to talk and prevent the subject from jumping.

Prior to the arrival of police, multiple 911 callers reported the subject and citizen were actively fighting/in a physical altercation on the bridge.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded with first arriving units finding multiple subjects holding the man to the ground.

The subject was placed into custody and transported to an area hospital under an emergency petition (EP).

The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis having the potential to harm themselves or others to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the need for immediate treatment.

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line.

Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

Prince Frederick – 410-535-5400

Chesapeake Beach – 410-286-0547

Barstow – 410-535-3079

Lusby – 410-394-0681